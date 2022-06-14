Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

National learning disabilities charity Hft is looking for volunteers in the Flintshire area to help out with its friendship and relationship service for people with learning disabilities and/or autism, aged 18 and over.

Luv2MeetU provides opportunities to make new friends, share interests and develop relationships, helping to combat isolation and loneliness and improve overall health and well-being.

There are opportunities to be involved in the running of the service’s events with a friend or with our Community Coordinator as part of this exciting venture, as well as other roles in admin, fundraising and to be an ambassador for Luv2MeetU.

“Our goal is to enhance the lives of adults with learning disabilities and/or autism who we support, to give them experiences, increase their independence and provide a vibrant social lives,” says Charlotte Narozanska, National Volunteer Co-ordinator for Luv2MeetU.

“It is an incredibly rewarding challenge with lots of fun, laughter and learning along the way and the opportunity to grow your skill set. There will also be plenty of opportunities to meet other volunteers, share experiences and ideas and get to know people from all different backgrounds,” she adds.

The roles include incentives to say thank you for the hard work, valuable time and support, and expenses will be paid so volunteers are not out of pocket.

Luv2MeetU club members take part in mainstream activities, both online and face-to-face, and they are also supported to become more active in the community.

In addition, the service offers employment and volunteering opportunities which increase the self-confidence and skills of club members and gives families and carers some much-needed time off.

Hft is a national charity supporting people with learning disabilities and their families.  Everything we do focuses on helping the people we support live the best life possible.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Party in the Park: Five great acts to perform at Greenfield Valley later this month

News

Holywell: Car passenger seriously injured and driver arrested following crash on Sunday night

News

Scammers are sending text messages appearing to be from Ofgem offering £400 rebates

News

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs

News

A scheme to support patients with dementia is being reinstated in North Wales

News

North Wales Police having ‘technical issues’ within its call centre – 999 calls are being prioritised

News

Police want to speak to this man after nearly £600 of perfume was stolen from a Mold store

News

Confirmed: Massive Floodlights at Racecourse set to get even bigger

News

Is there a heatwave on the way? This is what the Met Office says

News





Read 444,736 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn