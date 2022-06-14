Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

National learning disabilities charity Hft is looking for volunteers in the Flintshire area to help out with its friendship and relationship service for people with learning disabilities and/or autism, aged 18 and over.

Luv2MeetU provides opportunities to make new friends, share interests and develop relationships, helping to combat isolation and loneliness and improve overall health and well-being.

There are opportunities to be involved in the running of the service’s events with a friend or with our Community Coordinator as part of this exciting venture, as well as other roles in admin, fundraising and to be an ambassador for Luv2MeetU.

“Our goal is to enhance the lives of adults with learning disabilities and/or autism who we support, to give them experiences, increase their independence and provide a vibrant social lives,” says Charlotte Narozanska, National Volunteer Co-ordinator for Luv2MeetU.

“It is an incredibly rewarding challenge with lots of fun, laughter and learning along the way and the opportunity to grow your skill set. There will also be plenty of opportunities to meet other volunteers, share experiences and ideas and get to know people from all different backgrounds,” she adds.

The roles include incentives to say thank you for the hard work, valuable time and support, and expenses will be paid so volunteers are not out of pocket.

Luv2MeetU club members take part in mainstream activities, both online and face-to-face, and they are also supported to become more active in the community.

In addition, the service offers employment and volunteering opportunities which increase the self-confidence and skills of club members and gives families and carers some much-needed time off.

Hft is a national charity supporting people with learning disabilities and their families. Everything we do focuses on helping the people we support live the best life possible.