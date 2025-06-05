Careers fair to showcase 200 roles at Shotton Mill

Shotton Mill will host a careers fair next week as it begins the recruitment process for more than 200 roles at its £1 billion next-generation manufacturing site in Deeside.

The event takes place on Wednesday 11 June at the St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe, running from 11am to 7pm, and is open to anyone interested in joining the team behind what is set to be one of Europe’s most advanced and sustainable paper mills.

The careers fair is being promoted as a key step in building the workforce for the new development at the Shotton Mill site, where Eren Holding, one of Turkey’s largest industrial groups, is delivering a major investment in green technology and sustainable manufacturing.

The company says it is seeking individuals across a wide range of disciplines, including advanced manufacturing, operations, engineering, and technical support.

Joanne Mandley, Head of Human Resources at Shotton Mill Limited, previously said:

“We are incredibly excited to meet the local talent who will build together with us the future of sustainable manufacturing here in North Wales.

Our new facility will not only deliver the most modern, state-of-the-art technology but also a workplace that genuinely values employee wellbeing and fosters a collaborative team environment.”

The £1 billion development is expected to create and support more than 400 highly skilled jobs, combining heritage and innovation at the 85.6-hectare site, formerly home to the original Shotton Paper Mill.

The new facility will house two paper machines – one producing 750,000 tonnes of containerboard and another producing 67,000 tonnes of tissue annually – all using recycled materials.

The site also includes a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant, which will be hydrogen-enabled and capable of producing 60MW of low-carbon energy, and a modern Effluent Treatment Plant with anaerobic digestion technology to generate biogas.

Once operational, the site is expected to be fully self-sufficient in steam and power, making it one of the most sustainable paper mills in Europe.

Shotton Mill Limited said it is committed to creating a workplace that supports career progression, environmental stewardship and innovation. Roles will be offered with competitive salaries, development opportunities, and the chance to work with cutting-edge processes in an environmentally focused setting.

The investment is backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Welsh Government and is described as one of the largest recent foreign manufacturing investments in the UK.

Those attending the event will be able to meet members of the Shotton Mill team, learn more about available roles, and explore how they can contribute to the future of sustainable industry on Deeside.