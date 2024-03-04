Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Mar 2024

Broughton: American Airlines signs deal for additional 85 Airbus A321neo aircraft

There is good news for Broughton’s wingmakers today, American Airlines has announced a firm order for an additional 85 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The latest purchase increases the airline’s total order for the A321neo to 219 aircraft, underlining its commitment to modernising its fleet with Airbus aircraft.

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, emphasised the airline’s decade-long investment strategy aimed at fleet modernisation.

“These orders will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers,”

Isom stated, highlighting the operational and environmental benefits the A321neo brings to the airline’s operations.

The A321neo, noted for being the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, stands out for its range, performance, and passenger comfort.

The aircraft features new generation engines and Sharklets, leading to a 50% reduction in noise levels and over 20% in fuel savings and CO₂ emissions compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.

The wings are manufactured at Airbus’ site in Broughton,

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, remarked on the long-standing relationship between Airbus and American Airlines.

“For nearly two decades, American Airlines has used its A320 Family of aircraft, some of which have been produced in the U.S. in Mobile, Alabama, to grow its domestic and short-haul international network and provide an exceptional experience for its passengers and crews,” he said.

American Airlines’ position as the world’s largest operator of the A320 Family aircraft, including being the largest A321 operator (CEO and NEO) in North America, reflects the airline’s strategic investment in Airbus aircraft.

The airline took delivery of its first A321neo in February 2019, and as of January 31, 2024, 70 have been delivered.

