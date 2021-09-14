Another year of excellent results for Flint High School students on sports coaching course

A unique sports coaching course at a Flintshire high school that continues to go from strength to strength has celebrated its seventh year of successful results.

The two year LLS Sports Industry Course at Flint High School is specifically designed for 16-19 year old’s with a passion for sport. It opens up career opportunities in a variety of professions based on the skills students have developed through their interest in sport.

Students study towards a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Development, Coaching and Fitness, the equivalent of three A level qualifications.

This year, eighty per cent of students secured university places to study non-sport degrees including business, journalism, physiotherapy and public services such as policing and paramedical studies, as well as sport coaching and related subjects.

For those students who did not wish to go to university, they are pursuing a range of career pathways including studying coaching at college or with Denbigh Leisure Centre, taking up apprenticeships, and starting full time employment with Aura Wales.

Flint High was the first school in Wales to introduce the innovative course which is also open to students living in Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire.

Jim Connelly, headteacher, said: “It is fantastic to see how students grow and develop throughout the LLS course and often achieve so much more than they ever could have imagined.

“Many of the students going to university would have struggled to get into sixth form, based on their outcomes at year 11, so these results just show how far they’ve come over the two years.

“The course provides students with such a wide range of skills, knowledge and experience and really encourages each student to reach their full potential. The students also still have the benefit of the excellent pastoral care here at Flint High as well as being able to build on existing connections in the local community.

“The results speak for themselves again this year. I couldn’t be prouder and wish each and every student happiness and success as they pursue the next stage in their career journey.”

Throughout the course, students have the chance to gain coaching experience by working with other students at Flint High as well as local primary schools and grass roots sports clubs. Some of this work is delivered bilingually, which helps to promote the Welsh language to younger pupils.

Each year the students are also offered global coaching opportunities in Spain, America, Sri Lanka, and at the Kisakallio Sports Institute in Finland, one of the biggest training and education centres in Europe.

Joe Mulhearn, LLS Managing Director, said: “I am delighted that, yet again, we can report another year of excellent outcomes for the LLS students at Flint High School. They have all done brilliantly and it is great to see them achieving their goals.

Jim Connelly, the headteacher, and Allison Jamieson head of sixth form, are so supportive and clearly want the very best for all the students. It’s a top school to work with and there’s a warm, family feel here which is quite special.”

Two graduates from the course this year are Adam Sullivan and Hannah Simpson.

Adam is heading to Edge Hill University this month and aspires to become a personal trainer. He has coached in Lixwm Primary School and Ysgol Maes Y Felin as well as supporting PE lessons at Flint High and managing lunchtime and after school coaching sessions in a range of different sports.

He said: “LLS provided me with the stepping stones to a sport based future. The course has strong links with Liverpool based universities and provides enrichment opportunities to support the next level of education and development. It has been a fantastic experience.”

Hannah is looking forward to starting her degree in paramedic science at the University of Wolverhampton. She has completed over 350 hours of coaching and gained qualifications in coaching hockey and football.

She said: “The course developed my confidence and gave me a variety of coaching opportunities. I also learned to work under pressure and developed my organisation, leadership, and time

management skills. LLS provided me with the foundations that I can build my future upon, I cannot recommend it highly enough.”

Andy Skeoch, PE teacher, coordinates the LLS programme at the school. He said: “Despite the pandemic students’ outcomes have continued to be outstanding, achieving top grades as well as excellent experience.

“The link with the community is a key part of our course and something the students really benefit from. We want students to become role models in the community and help younger children who are interested in sport.

“Students will be pushed academically and achieve outstanding grades through this course, and, in some cases, it gives a pathway to university that previously might not have been available.”

The course is full for the current academic year. To find out more ahead of next year’s intake, please contact a member of the LLS team on either 0151 294 3229 or via email info@llsonline.uk