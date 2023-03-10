£60m to make schools and colleges across Wales more sustainable

Schools and colleges in Wales are set to receive a boost of £60m in funding to improve energy efficiency and decarbonisation of buildings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, announced the funding, with £50m earmarked for schools and £10m for Further Education colleges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding will be used to replace roofs, heating and ventilation systems, as well as introduce low carbon solutions and energy-efficient electrical systems such as LED lighting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The investment will support energy reduction and decarbonisation, in line with Wales’ Net Zero Strategy, and make school buildings more welcoming and sustainable for students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the benefits for learners and communities, the £60m funding will also provide a boost to the Welsh construction industry and employment, creating 834 full-time equivalent jobs (13.9 FTE jobs per £1m works) and an estimated economic value to Wales equivalent to £170m (£2.84 benefit for every £1 spent on construction). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Minister Jeremy Miles emphasised the importance of addressing the climate emergency head-on, stating that Wales has made a strong commitment to being more sustainable. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that school buildings do not impact the environment and the future environment of the young people of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The investment in energy efficiency in schools and colleges aligns with the Welsh Government’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and it is hoped that the funding will support a comprehensive programme of sustainable improvements across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Photo: ashden.org] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News