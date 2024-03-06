Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Mar 2024

5,500 empty wellies placed on Senedd steps in protest over Welsh Government farm policy impact

Thousands of pairs of empty Wellington boots have been placed on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff this morning in a symbolic display to show the potential impact of a proposed Welsh Government farming policy.

Organised by NFU Cymru, the 5,500 wellies represent the potential loss of as many agricultural jobs, a figure that emerges from the Welsh Government’s own impact assessment, assuming full uptake of its Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

Members of the NFU teamed up with supply chain stakeholders to gather the wellies to place on the steps of the Welsh Parliament ahead of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme ‘Keep Farmers Farming’ consultation closing on Thursday 7 March.

The Welsh government’s proposal requires farmers to dedicate significant portions of their land to environmental preservation efforts.

While aimed at combating climate change, critics argue that the policy would drastically reduce livestock numbers and labour on farms, with a predicted 10.8% decrease in livestock and an 11% reduction in farm labour.

One of the organisers, Paul Williams, voiced farming community concerns, highlighting the widespread repercussions these job losses would have, not only at the farm gate but also across the supply chain and within rural communities at large.

He said, “We want to make a real statement to politicians and the public about the shocking impact of these proposals on agricultural jobs in Wales. The impact will not just be felt at the farm gate but across the supply chain and throughout our rural communities.”

“By placing these 5,500 pairs of wellies on the Senedd steps, we will be providing a stark visual of the true impact of these proposals on our sector. This is a way to make our point in a peaceful yet impactful way, but we need farmers’ help to make it a reality.”

Today’s action is part of a series of protests taken by the farming community. On Tuesday, farmers took part in a go-slow convoy along the A55 and A494 in Flintshire, which echoed last week’s mass rally at the Senedd.

These demonstrations underline the agricultural community’s deep concerns over policies they believe could decimate their livelihoods.

Samuel Kurtz MS, Shadow Rural Affairs Minister, said, “The Senedd steps have seen a number of protests and displays over the years, but I would argue that none have been as poignant and powerful as the display of 5,500 empty wellies.”

“Empty wellies representing the empty farms and empty communities that will be seen the length and breadth of rural Wales if the SFS goes ahead without some serious and wholesale changes.”

“I urge the First Minister, the Rural Affairs Minister, and all Senedd Members to go and see the display for themselves, and I challenge them not to be moved.”

The used wellies will be either recycled or donated to charity after the display is dismantled.

[Video and Photos: NFU]

 

