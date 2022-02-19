£15k boost from Tarmac helps Flintshire based NEWSAR continue to reach and rescue those in need

Tarmac has committed to another year supporting a vital emergency service in North East Wales.

The building products business has agreed to a £15,000 contribution to North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) for the maintenance of its emergency Land Rovers.

The donation continues a long relationship with NEWSAR, who have worked with Tarmac to develop emergency quarry evacuation plans for all of the companies quarries in North Wales.

Gerald Davison, spokesperson at NEWSAR, said: “The Tarmac funding has been transformative to our emergency efforts, and we are delighted that the company has agreed to another year of funding for the maintenance of our Land Rovers which are such a vital part of our ability to quickly respond, reach and rescue those in need.”

“Maintaining the fleet of emergency vehicles costs a lot for their upkeep and fuel so without Tarmac’s help we wouldn’t be so effective in helping people. The money includes support for our Incident Control Unit and another vehicle used in flood rescue work.”

The rescue vehicles enable NEWSAR to cover Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Wrexham and Powys, and regularly assist mountain rescue teams in north Wales, as well as lowland search and rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

“Beyond our people, the vehicles are our most valuable asset, enabling us to get to casualties quickly, deliver vital rescue equipment and evacuate them from the scene,” added Gerald.

“We work closely with the police, ambulance and fire service, as well as other mountain and lowland rescue teams, the coastguard, and air ambulance services.”

“And it is not only casualties. Often, we are called out to find missing people.”

Tarmac has a long-standing relationship with NEWSAR, including working together to promote quarry safety.

Tim Gallagher, area operations manager for Tarmac, said: “We are really pleased that we have been able to continue supporting NEWSAR this year. The work the volunteers do is vital in helping to keep the people of North Wales safe.”

“NEWSAR also undertake our closed-site Emergency Rescue Risk Assessments, which are used to coordinate rescues with the police.”

“We work closely with them to carry out joint visits to local schools and groups in the area to give talks on the dangers of playing in quarries and deep water.”

Appeal to help replace Incident Control Vehicle

NEWSAR has launched an urgent fundraising appeal as it looks to replace its Incident Control Vehicle

The team needs to raise £65,000 to replace their current ageing and unreliable vehicle.

The Incident Control Vehicle is integral to search and rescue operations the team are called to, without it, they would be unable to respond to many of the calls they are scrambled to in the region.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “Our aim is to raise £65,000 from public donations by June 2022 to pay for the purchase of the vehicle and to refit the interior with specialist equipment and power sources.”

It is vital that we purchase this new vehicle, without it NEWSAR volunteers are unable to respond 24/7 to requests from the police to help search for vulnerable missing adults and children.”

Find out more here: https://www.deeside.com/flintshire-based-search-and-rescue-team-launch-urgent-appeal-to-raise-funds-for-new-incident-control-vehicle/