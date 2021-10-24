Flintshire based Search and Rescue team launch urgent appeal to raise funds for new Incident Control Vehicle

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team has launched an urgent fundraising appeal as it looks to replace its Incident Control Vehicle

The team needs to raise £65,000 to replace their current ageing and unreliable vehicle.

The Incident Control Vehicle is integral to search and rescue operations the team are called to, without it, they would be unable to respond to many of the calls they are scrambled to in the region.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “Our aim is to raise £65,000 from public donations by June 2022 to pay for the purchase of the vehicle and to refit the interior with specialist equipment and power sources.”

“It is vital that we purchase this new vehicle, without it NEWSAR volunteers are unable to respond 24/7 to requests from the police to help search for vulnerable missing adults and children.”

The spokesperson continued: “Our Incident Control Vehicle is a vital asset to the team. In addition to serving as a mobile Incident Control post, it serves as an educational hub when NEWSAR team members visit school children and talk about safety outdoors and what to do in an emergency.”

“It also helps transport team members to call-outs and events and to deploy groups to search rural and semi-urban areas to look for missing people

carries additional emergency equipment for specialist rescues, such as flood rescue.”

“The vehicle provides a safe and warm shelter where we can treat casualties and a place from which to liaise with the emergency services and the families of those who have gone missing.”

“We are always keen to hear from people who wish to become Supporters Group members.”

NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The search and rescue team’s primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

To donate click here or contact fundraisingofficer@newsar.org.uk about potential larger donations including company or organisation sponsorship options.