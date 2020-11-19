Year group self isolating following positive COVID-19 case confirmation at Connah’s Quay High School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Connah’s Quay High School.

All students in year 11 have now been asked to self-isolate until December 1 following the positive case.

The school posted an update on Social Media, it said:

“This evening we have received confirmation that a learner in year 11 has tested positive for COVID-19.”





“As a result the year group will be required to self isolate. Year 11 will return to school Monday 30th November.”

“School is open as usual for all other year groups.”

In a further update this morning, the school confirmed the year group will return on December 1.

A post on social media states: “After discussions with TTP this morning, we have been informed that year 11 learners are to return to school on Tuesday 1st December and not Monday 30th November as previously communicated.”

Welsh government ministers are looking at what further measures can be implemented in secondary schools to help control the spread of COVID-19.

A new report published by the government’s Technical Advisory Group (TAC) – who provide scientific and technical advice to ministers in Wales – points to higher levels of infection and transmission rates in secondary school age groups than first thought.

New measures recommended by TAC include the compulsory wearing of face coverings, including in class rooms and intermittent school attendance of year groups on a week or fortnight on /off basis.

The TAC group looked at new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) Covid surveillance study which indicates there “is now evidence of higher levels of infection and transmission in school based age groups than previously recognised.”

The updated study into COVID -19 rates amongst school related age groups across the UK has shown growth in the infection rate in all age groups under 18 since the end of August.

Rates were highest in older teenagers and young adults (year 12 and older, including Higher Education age groups).

The study also shows there is higher rate of asymptomatic transmission – from infected people who do not develop symptoms – and children are most likely to be the first case in a household.