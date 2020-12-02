Welsh Conservatives select Bodelwyddan Town Councillor to stand as Alyn & Deeside candidate at Senedd election

The youngest sitting town councillor in Bodelwyddan is to stand as the Welsh Conservatives candidate for Alyn and Deeside at next year’s Senedd elections.

Abigail Mainon 25 has been chosen to fight for the Alyn and Deeside seat and believes her youth will be an asset in helping her connect with younger voters.

The Welsh General Election – scheduled to take place on May 6 next year – will see 16 and 17 year olds able to vote for the first time.

The Welsh Conservatives said: “Abigail is an experienced political campaigner – having helped Dr James Davies MP retake the Vale of Clwyd at the general election. She is currently a caseworker for a member of the Senedd.”





Abigail said she is “delighted” to have been chosen.

“The people of Alyn and Deeside deserve better than the fayre they’re having dished up to them by a stagnant Welsh Government – a struggling health board, falling education standards and a lack of investment in our local businesses.”

“I intend to fight to make sure local people get more of what they deserve.” She said.

Abigail has a keen interest in health – especially mental health.

She said: “I would campaign for long overdue improvements, especially in mental health services which are increasingly important, given the effect Covid-19 and lockdowns are having on people.”

“We desperately need investment in the A55 and other local transport links that are vital in making sure our local economy survives and thrives.

“I will endeavour to make sure that the North receives a fair share of funding and that the money makes it to the areas where it is needed most.”

Abigail currently helps to run a local charity that has been helping to provide essential shopping and prescription services to the vulnerable during the pandemic.

She has also helped at a foodbank, volunteered at Childline and is training as a counsellor to speak to young people in their time of need.