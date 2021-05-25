Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th May 2021

Wales Air Ambulance charity pays tribute to inspirational Flintshire fund raiser who has sadly passed away

An inspirational Flintshire man, who was saved by the Wales Air Ambulance and went on to raise over £15,000 for the Charity, has sadly passed away.

Mark Steene, from Llanfynydd, was determined to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance after the charity’s medics saved his life following a serious accident six years ago, which left him quadriplegic. 

Just last year, Mark completed a 100-mile journey across North Wales in his wheelchair, which he operated with his chin, in just 23 days for the lifesaving charity. This followed the half marathon fundraiser he completed from Penrhyn Bay to Rhyl Seafront in 2019.

Commenting on Mark’s Facebook page, ‘Air Tastes Beautiful’, his sister Mandy said: “He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. His spirit and joy of Air Tastes Beautiful will live on within us all. Ironically, the Wales Air Ambulance were in attendance at his death and cared for him to the end.”

Sue Barnes, Chief Executive of Wales Air Ambulance, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of our most passionate supporters and fundraisers, Mark Steene. 

“During the last six years, Mark showed a strength and determination like no other. Despite the personal challenges he faced, Mark was determined to give back to the medics that saved his life. 

“He experienced a life-changing incident and was still focused on raising money to help others, which shows what type of person Mark was. On behalf of the Charity, I would like to send our deepest condolences to Mark’s family and friends, who have lost such an important and inspirational man.”

Mark’s friends are climbing Moel Famau in his memory on tonight (Tuesday, 25 May) and his funeral will take place on 28 May. Mark requested no flowers and charitable donations to the Wales Air Ambulance in his name.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Mark you can do so by visiting Mark’s fundraising page 

www.walesairambulance.com/fundraisers/air-tastes-beautiful



