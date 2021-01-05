UPDATED: Emergency services called to “transportation incident” at Hawarden railway station

Update: The Welsh Ambulance Service has told us “One patient was conveyed by road to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.”

British Transport Police said they were called to the line near Hawarden railway station, at 2.04pm today “following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Paramedics also attended, and a woman has been taken to a local hospital.”

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”





The railway line is back open though there is some disruption to services.

Earlier report: Emergency services have been called to “transportation incident” at Hawarden railway station

According to Transport for Wales website, trains have been stopped on the Wrexham to Bidston line ‘due to a person being hit by a train .’

There’s a large emergency service response including paramedics, police and the fire service at the station, an air ambulance has also landed close by.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called at 2.06pm this afternoon, Tuesday 05 January, to Hawarden train station, Flintshire, to report of a transportation incident.”

“We sent an emergency ambulance, an advanced paramedic practitioner plus locality manager and the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“We currently remain on scene working with other emergency services.”