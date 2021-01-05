Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Jan 2021

Updated: Tue 5th Jan

UPDATED: Emergency services called to “transportation incident” at Hawarden railway station

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: The Welsh Ambulance Service has told us “One patient was conveyed by road to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment.”

British Transport Police said they were called to the line near Hawarden railway station, at 2.04pm today “following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Paramedics also attended, and a woman has been taken to a local hospital.”

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”


The railway line is back open though there is some disruption to services.

Earlier report: Emergency services have been called to “transportation incident” at Hawarden railway station

According to Transport for Wales website, trains have been stopped on the Wrexham to Bidston line ‘due to a person being hit by a train .’

There’s a large emergency service response including paramedics, police and the fire service at the station, an air ambulance has also landed close by.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called at 2.06pm this afternoon, Tuesday 05 January, to Hawarden train station, Flintshire, to report of a transportation incident.”

“We sent an emergency ambulance, an advanced paramedic practitioner plus locality manager and the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“We currently remain on scene working with other emergency services.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Van driver who caused a crash on the A494 which left woman seriously injured sentenced

News

Health board to rapidly “accelerate” roll-out of vaccinations across North Wales

News

“Significant acceleration in coming weeks” of vaccination roll out “will give people an even greater confidence about months ahead”

News

Theatr Clwyd to leave Flintshire County Council control after 44 years and become independent trust

News

Plans to extend factory on Deeside Industrial Park refused on flood risk grounds

News

UK chief medical officers say NHS could be overwhelmed within 21 days after recommending increase in coronavirus alert level

News

“The rules and what is the right thing to do aren’t a surprise now, we’ve been in this position for the best part of 10 months”

News

‘Policing will do our bit, but everyone else needs to do theirs’, says North Wales Police in message to Covid rule-breakers

News

Welsh Government policy shift on schools means no face to face learning until 18th of January at earliest

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn