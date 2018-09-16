Stage play of the hit film The Full Monty kicks off a six night run at the Storyhouse in just over a weeks time

The final run of the award-winning stage production of the smash hit film the Full Monty begins a six-night run at Chester’s Storyhouse from September 24 to 29.

The stage production of the Full Monty features an all-star cast including former Hollyoaks and Eastenders star Gary Lucy along with Andrew Dunn best known as Tony in Dinnerladies and for his regular appearances playing Alastair Campbell on Bremner, Bird and Fortune, Louis Emerick best known for his character Mick Johnson in Brookside

The 2018/19 tour is directed by previous Full Monty cast member and Coronation Street actor Rupert Hill.

The Full Monty is one of the most acclaimed British films ever and stage play has become one of the most phenomenal theatrical productions ever.

This brilliant production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows.

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production has received standing ovations every night and features the iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

The Full Monty is Simon Beaufoy’s first work for the theatre. His screen credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Salmon Fishing in Yemen, Battle of the Sexes and Slumdog Millionaire, as well as The Full Monty.

