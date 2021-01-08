Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Jan 2021

Updated: Fri 8th Jan

Snow and ice causing treacherous driving conditions on the A55 in Flintshire

Snow and ice is causing difficult driving conditions on the A55 in Flintshire.

Traffic Wales has said there are “poor driving conditions in both directions from J31 Caerwys to J35 Dobs Hill.”

They have also issues a warning about a collision on the A55 eastbound between J32 Holywell – J33 Northop(Flint/Mold).

“Collision affecting possibly 2 lanes. Police and traffic officers at scene.” Traffic Wales tweeted.


Oh dear! Was hoping for rain at lower levels ☃️🌧 @DeesideDotCom @DerekTheWeather @Ruth_ITV @SabrinaJayneLee pic.twitter.com/AQwrSp2RuO

— Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd) January 8, 2021



