Snow and ice causing treacherous driving conditions on the A55 in Flintshire

Snow and ice is causing difficult driving conditions on the A55 in Flintshire.

Traffic Wales has said there are “poor driving conditions in both directions from J31 Caerwys to J35 Dobs Hill.”

They have also issues a warning about a collision on the A55 eastbound between J32 Holywell – J33 Northop(Flint/Mold).

“Collision affecting possibly 2 lanes. Police and traffic officers at scene.” Traffic Wales tweeted.





**Update 07:47**#A55 Eastbound J32 Holywell – J33 Northop(Flint/Mold). Congestion in the area.Please allow extra time for your journey ⌚️🚘. https://t.co/rXKedIkwLh pic.twitter.com/UdiZmV861Q — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) January 8, 2021

Oh dear! Was hoping for rain at lower levels ☃️🌧 @DeesideDotCom @DerekTheWeather @Ruth_ITV @SabrinaJayneLee pic.twitter.com/AQwrSp2RuO

— Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd) January 8, 2021