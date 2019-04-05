Shotton to Bidston rail line will close on Sunday for a full week

Passengers using the Shotton to Bidston service will be forced onto buses from next week due to platform upgrade work being carried out by Merseyrail.

Work is taking place at Bidston station in preparation for Merseyrail’s new state-of-the-art trains which will come into service next year.

The new trains will be fitted with sliding step technology making it much easier to access trains particularly for wheelchair users, the gap between the platform and trains will also be much smaller.

Due to the work, trains will not run between Shotton, Hawarden Bridge, Heswall, Neston and Bidston.

A rail replacement bus service between Shotton and Birkenhead North will operate from Sunday, April 7 through Sunday, April 14.

The bus service will take longer than the normal train service meaning those reliant on trains for work, college or school will need to begin their journey earlier than normal.

Transport for Wales (TfW) looked at the possibility of terminating trains at Upton station which is situated between Heswall and Bidston stations in a bid to reduce the distance passengers would have to be bussed.

That idea was dismissed by Network Rail as it would have meant introducing “Single Line Working” where trains would use just one line in both directions.

Single Line Working would require a “pilotman” to take local control of the line, a move which would require additional Network Rail staff.

Deeside.com understands Network Rail were not willing to implement Single Line Working as it would require several additional members of staff in order to maintain safe operations.

Some websites are showing services will be cancelled up to the 23rd of April but TfW has confirmed to Deeside.com the line closure is up to (and including) April 14.