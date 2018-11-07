Service and supply contracts worth £50m a year up for grabs

Over the next 15 years Transport for Wales, the Welsh Government’s transport body say service and supply contracts worth £50 million per year will be up for grabs.

Small and medium-sized enterprises across Wales are being encouraged to attend a ‘meet the supplier’ event this month to find out more about Transport for Wales Rail Services ahead of preparing bids.

The event is being delivered in partnership with Business Wales, the Welsh Government’s flagship business support service, and will take place at Bangor University Management Centre on Thursday, 15 November.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said:

“We are investing substantially in rail infrastructure and rolling stock over the next 15 years and Welsh businesses need to be in a position to benefit from all relevant future contracts.

“These events provide companies with opportunities to meet contractors, speak to buyers, obtain a better understanding of what will be required and get ready to put themselves forward for serious consideration.”

Service and supply contracts will be available in multiple fields including:

• Train Spares

• Lease or purchase of road vehicles

• Stationery

• Depot Track Maintenance

• Station Cleaning

• Train Cleaning

• Facilities Management

• PPE

• Rail Replacement Buses

• Staff and Customer Taxis

• Station Improvements Packages

• Oils and Lubricants

• Recruitment and Temporary Labour

• Uniforms

Colin Lea Commercial and Customer Experience Director Transport for Wales Rail Services said:

“As part of our commitment to building a world-class railway for Wales and the Borders, we are passionate about working with local companies.

There are so many fantastic businesses doing so many great things in Wales and we are excited to be able to meet some of those people and potentially work together.

Ultimately, we exist to give every community we serve the best possible service and reinvesting in those local communities and economies is something we are very keen to do.”

The event in Bangor will begin with key presentations, before moving to networking and small group sessions with TfW, Business Wales, Social Business Wales, Sell to Wales and Construction Future Wales.

Spaces are limited so register by Friday, 9 November by visiting http://bit.ly/ meet-the-buyer or phoning 03000 6 03000.