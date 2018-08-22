Saltney man amongst 3 jailed for stealing from game machines in Deeside and Cheshire

A man from Saltney was one of three sentenced to a total of 40 months after they were convicted of stealing money from pub gaming machines including £50 from Airbus Sports and Social Club in Broughton.

Luke Partington, 35, of Beechwood Road Saltney received a 12 month jail term after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

Ian Parker, 31, of Burton Road in Chester pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to 19 months in prison.

David Gordon, 48, of Waggon Walk in Birmingham pleaded guilty to theft and received a nine month prison sentence.

They were sentenced yesterday, Tuesday 21 August at Chester Crown Court.

Between October 2017 and April 2018 Parker, Partington and Gordon conspired to steal from gaming machines at pubs in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Winsford as well as Birmingham, Merseyside, North Wales and Humberside.

The crime spree began on 17 October where Parker snapped the padlock off the front of a gaming machine at a pub on Heath Road in Chester and stole £392.

On the same evening Parker then made his way to a pub on Grosvenor Street in Chester where he broke into another gaming machine and stole £215 after distracting staff.

On the 17 January 2018 Gordon was spotted on CCTV at the Royal Oak pub in Hoole where he was identified on CCTV interfering with one of the machines.

He went on to commit another offence on 22 March 2018 at a pub on Northgate Street in Chester where he was caught breaking the padlock on the gaming machine and opening the door.

Parker continued his spree at the Airbus Sports and Social Club in Broughton on the 20 February 2018 where they stole £50 from the machine before being confronted by one of the barmen and running away from the scene.

On the 6 March 2018 at the Woodlands Hotel in Ellesmere Port, Parker once again targeted the gaming machine and stole £700. Another offence was later committed the same day at a hotel in Bebington with Parker caught on CCTV blocking the view of other customers from seeing him steal £346.

On the afternoon of the 11 April 2018 Partington attended the Old Star in Winsford and placed toilet paper over a camera lens before breaking into the machine.

Detective Constable Matthew Stenton, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Parker, Partington and Gordon were all utterly brazen in their crime sprees by targeting pubs all over the country and believing they would never be caught.

“Today’s conviction shows we will track you down and put you before the courts.”