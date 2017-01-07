Records smashed! Chester Zoo saw the highest number of visitors ever for a UK zoo in 2016

Sumatran tigress Kasarna

Almost 1.9 million visitors flocked to Chester Zoo in 2016, an all-time record for any UK zoo.

Zoo bosses and conservationists have issued a public thank you to everyone who has visited the Cheshire attraction. Income generated will support vital conservation work protecting threatened species from extinction.

From initiatives to help frogs in Madagascar and song birds in Indonesia to conservation projects for elephants in India, funds raised from the record-breaking year are a huge boost to Chester Zoo’s Act For Wildlife conservation programmes.

The zoo recorded 1,896,401 visits in 2016 – 12% up on 2015 which was already the highest ever in the attraction’s 85-year history.

Dr Mark Pilgrim, chief executive officer at the zoo, said:

The figures come after the zoo – which is home to more than 20,000 animals and over 500 different species – was named the best zoo in the UK and within the top ten globally by travel website TripAdvisor.

Meanwhile, a report last year by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) placed Chester Zoo as the UK’s most visited paid for visitor attraction outside London, while an Economic Impact report published in December outlined that the attraction boosts the North West of England’s economy by almost £50 million per year.

The zoo’s research during the summer of 2016 showed an increase in visitors from the local area, the wider UK and international tourists. It also highlighted unprecedented satisfaction ratings, with 99% of visitors surveyed suggesting they would recommend Chester Zoo to friends and family.

Starting in January 2017, Chester Zoo will the launch a new phase of improvements to further its status as one of the world’s best zoos, in line with the “always building” ethos of founder George Mottershead.

Dr Mark Pilgrim, added:

“Opening this summer, we will be taking a playful turn with a brand new Madagascan Play habitat for our family visitors, creating lots of fun and adventure for people to enjoy across the zoo.”