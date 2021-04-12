Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Apr 2021

Updated: Mon 12th Apr

Primark welcomes back customers to it’s Broughton store

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Primark has welcomed customers back to its Broughton store this morning as restrictions on non-essential shopping are lifted in Wales.

There were reports of a large queue of people forming outside the Broughton Retail Park store ahead of the 8.30am opening.

Primark has said safety remains the “number one priority so employees and customers can return to stores with confidence, maintaining the high safety standards in place in stores over the past year.”

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning so far welcoming our customers back.”


“As expected, stores have been very busy but we’re more than ready and very confident in the safety measures we have in place.”

“The mood has been incredibly upbeat and positive.”

“Our spring/summer ranges are proving popular as customers finally get to shop the latest trends at the best value on the high street as well as stock up on everyday essentials for the whole family.”

From today, Monday 12 April, the following relaxations will go ahead:

  • The full return of children to schools for face-to-face education, all post-16 learners will return to further education and training centres, and university campus’ will be able to open for blended face-to-face/online learning for all students;
  • All remaining shops will reopen, completing the phased reopening of non-essential retail;
  • All remaining close contact services will open, including mobile services;
  • Travel restrictions on traveling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place. The Common Travel Area means the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland;
  • Wedding ‘show-arounds’ by appointment are allowed;



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Driver due in court following drink drive collision on Hawarden on Sunday

News

More than 50,000 vaccine doses have now been administered at Deeside’s Mass Vaccination Centre

News

UPDATED: Congestion on the A494 in Deeside as restrictions on cross border travel are eased

News

Lockdown easing: Cross border travel to resume, all shops to reopen and children return to school from today

News

Deeside and Flintshire Taekwondo club set to benefit from cash seized from criminals

News

Ex-soldier turns profits from new business into a lifeline for thousands of poor, vulnerable and hungry people

News

Police launch witness appeal following incident at Wepre Park last weekend

News

All the candidates vying to be the regions next Police and Crime Commissioner

News

Flint based wet wipe business bought out in £3.9m deal

News





Read 431,708 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X