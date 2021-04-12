Primark welcomes back customers to it’s Broughton store

Primark has welcomed customers back to its Broughton store this morning as restrictions on non-essential shopping are lifted in Wales.

There were reports of a large queue of people forming outside the Broughton Retail Park store ahead of the 8.30am opening.

Primark has said safety remains the “number one priority so employees and customers can return to stores with confidence, maintaining the high safety standards in place in stores over the past year.”

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning so far welcoming our customers back.”





“As expected, stores have been very busy but we’re more than ready and very confident in the safety measures we have in place.”

“The mood has been incredibly upbeat and positive.”

“Our spring/summer ranges are proving popular as customers finally get to shop the latest trends at the best value on the high street as well as stock up on everyday essentials for the whole family.”

All shops in #Wales can reopen from today. Please shop safely – wear your mask, use hand sanitiser regularly and keep 2m distance from other shoppers and staff. Respect staff – they're there to help you. More here 👇https://t.co/fyhWXvUg2P pic.twitter.com/LxXpaK3a0d — Welsh Government Economy and Transport (@WGEconTransport) April 12, 2021

From today, Monday 12 April, the following relaxations will go ahead: