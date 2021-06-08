Popular Flintshire pet store relocates to 10,000 square foot Deeside premises

A popular Flintshire pet store is relocating to new premises five times the size of the current shop and is adding a dog-friendly coffee shop.

Pups and Pets in Dobshill will close its doors today for the last time and reopen on Wednesday, June 9 in a 10,000 square foot unit on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The Dobshill store sits on a site next to the A550 and was taken over by petrol stations operators Kay Group.

They have planning permission to knock down the current Texaco petrol station and adjoining buildings to create a new facility, including a convenience store and drive-thru Costa coffee shop.

As part of the pet stores expansion to Deeside Industrial Estate, an equestrian department has been added and the new site will be called ‘Pups, Pets and Ponies.’

As well as the equestrian department, the new store will also be stocking a range of clothing and footwear.

Owner Victoria Clay said: “Here at Pups, Pets and Ponies, we are all extremely excited about our expansion and relocation to Deeside Industrial Estate and cannot wait to welcome in customers old and new to share this experience with us.”

“Being an independent store that always has our customers’ satisfaction at the forefront of our mind, it made sense for us to take our inspiration from them when looking at expansion.”

“Moving from premises of 2000sqft to one of 10000sqft means that not only have we been able to increase the ranges our customers know and love including Dogs, Cats, Small Animal, Birds and Aquatic, we have also been able to introduce brand new Reptile, Equestrian, Clothing and Footwear departments and even have a Doggy Friendly Coffee shop on site.”