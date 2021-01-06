Police slam Covid rule breakers who drove through roadblocks to reach local beauty spot

Police have slammed Covid rule breakers who drove through roadblocks to reach a North Wales beauty spot.

Officers have been patrolling the area around Moel Famau, which sits on the boundary between Flintshire and Denbighshire, to ensure the “stay at home” regulations currently in place in Wales are being observed.

They said they had witnessed many people “blatantly acting irresponsibly” by breaking rules put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, even driving through closed road-blocks.

Members of the rural crime team also accused those responsible of being either ignorant or not caring about others and pledged to deal with rule breakers robustly.





Team manager Rob Taylor said: “When you decide to take that unnecessary day out, whether you travel over from England or from within Wales you risk passing the virus on or catching it yourself.

“You also risk the health of my officers who have to then engage with you, because of your selfishness.”