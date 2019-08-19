News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police release new description of man who assaulted a 10 year old girl as she was playing in a Shotton park

Published: Monday, Aug 19th, 2019
Share:

Police have renewed an appeal for information following a report that a man assaulted a girl as she was playing with friends in a park in Shotton.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Tuesday August 13 on a the playing field along Shotton Lane, near the Edward Morgan Primary School when the 10 year old was playing hide and seek with friends.            

A man is understood to have grabbed hold of the child as she was hiding in the bushes, but fled after she called for help and other children and a dog walker disturbed him.

A further detailed description has been given.

The suspect is described as in his 40’s, around 5ft 7ins tall with a thin build. His face is described as tanned and dirty with a long nose and thin eyebrows.

His teeth are described as dirty with some missing and one pointed and longer than the others.

He has brown greyish hair and a gingery brown beard.

The suspect also had cuts on his fingers and knuckles and a small cut near his thumb on one of his hands.

He was wearing a dirty dark blue hooded jumper and baggy blue-grey jeans and an “army green” baseball cap.

He was also wearing dirty white shoes, one of which was ripped and exposing his foot.

DI Eleri Thomas said; “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the description of the male or has any information as to his identity to contact us 101 or   

https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

quoting ref X116931.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

New rota system in North Wales could see nurses work extra unpaid shift each month, AM claims

Aston Co-op and Post Office to close next week for major £500,000 makeover

Deeside based Iceland Foods charitable foundation to fund rare lung disease research network

Shortage of train crew sees cancellations to services on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Coastguard officers called to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to the Wirral after reports of a person in the water

A494 50mph zone becomes permanent – average speed cameras will be turned on with ‘grace period’

Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation work set to begin at end of the month


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn