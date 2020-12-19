Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 19th Dec 2020

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Saltney this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A dispersal order has been put in place in Saltney this weekend in a bid to combat anti social behaviour involving youngsters in the town.

The dispersal order provides officers with extra powers to deal with those causing the issues.

Police have not said when the order runs until, they generally come into force on Friday evenings and are in place for 48 hours.

A map published by North Wales Police shows an area from Morrisons supermarket to the Saltney Tavern where the dispersal order relates to.


A Twitter post from NWP South Flintshire states: “A dispersal order is in place for Saltney this weekend following reports of anti social behaviour. Any person(s) behaving in an anti social manner in the area defined by the map will be dealt with accordingly.”

The order means police officers and community support officers can direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the designated area for up to 48 hours.

Furthermore, if they return to the specified area after being moved on they can be arrested.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Supermarkets in Wales will be banned from selling non-essential goods during ‘Level 4’ lockdown

News

Welsh Government warns drivers of possible disruption on A55 at Holyhead as EU transition period nears the end

Anglesey

‘Superstar’ fundraisers highlighted by Chester Zoo

News

Holywell man unable to walk through illness is now back on his feet thanks to vascular surgeons

News

Children in Flintshire likely to return to classrooms by January 18 but no firm decision until new year

News

Housing association reveals plans to build up to 200 new homes in Buckley

News

More details on £110m Welsh Government support for businesses affected by the alert level four restrictions

News

‘If you’re struggling with your mental health over the Christmas period, please reach out for help’

News

A550 Welsh Road at Two Mills reopens following earlier raised manhole incident

News





Read 593,727 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn