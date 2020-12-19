Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Saltney this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place in Saltney this weekend in a bid to combat anti social behaviour involving youngsters in the town.

The dispersal order provides officers with extra powers to deal with those causing the issues.

Police have not said when the order runs until, they generally come into force on Friday evenings and are in place for 48 hours.

A map published by North Wales Police shows an area from Morrisons supermarket to the Saltney Tavern where the dispersal order relates to.





A Twitter post from NWP South Flintshire states: “A dispersal order is in place for Saltney this weekend following reports of anti social behaviour. Any person(s) behaving in an anti social manner in the area defined by the map will be dealt with accordingly.”

The order means police officers and community support officers can direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the designated area for up to 48 hours.

Furthermore, if they return to the specified area after being moved on they can be arrested.