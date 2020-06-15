Police appeal for help locating missing teenager from Flint

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Flint.

Amelia Komitova, aged 13 years was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey leggings, white Nike trainers and carrying a black adidas backpack.

Police say she may also be in Llandudno area.

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number I-TRACE 33908.