Plans to extend centre which offers drug and alcohol support in Shotton given green light

Published: Tuesday, Jun 4th, 2019
Plans to extend a facility which provides support to people who misuse drugs and alcohol in Flintshire have been given the go-ahead.

The planning application was submitted by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to improve the centre.

Work will see a new two-storey extension added and refurbishments carried out at Deeside Counselling Centre in Shotton.

The building on Rowleys Drive is used to provide a number of services, including a needle exchange, referrals for rehabilitation and support with housing issues.

In a planning statement architects working on behalf of the region’s health board said:

“The site currently operates as a community drug and alcohol service centre which comprises a two-storey building occupying approximately 35 per cent of the site, with the remainder comprising of hardstanding parking and landscaped areas.

“The scheme consists of a two-storey extension and proposed refurbishment to the existing building.

“These comprise of receptions, office spaces, meeting rooms, counselling and toilet/welfare facilities.

“This is essential to sustain the existing and future activities of the drug and alcohol community building.”

 

 

 

