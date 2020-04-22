Plans to build 19 apartments at former Flint social club site look set for approval

Plans to build 19 apartments on the site of a former social club in Flint look set to be approved.

The land was originally home to the Flint Borough Working Men’s Club, which has since been demolished.

Permission was previously granted for 15 houses at the same location off Woodfield Avenue in 2010, four of which have already been constructed.

However, the company behind the scheme now wants to change its proposals for the rest of the development by creating 19 apartments in three separate blocks around a central parking area.



The amendments by Woodland NW Developments have been backed for approval by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “As indicated the site is located within the settlement boundary of Flint and has had the benefit of planning permission for residential.

“The principle of residential development at this location is therefore well established.

“The proposed density and site layout would provide for a form of development which would be sympathetic to the character of existing development in proximity to the site within this urban context.

“Of fundamental importance in consideration of this application is ensuring that the living conditions of the occupiers of existing/proposed dwellings are safeguarded as part of the application

“Following the receipt of amended plans, there is no objection to the development.”

The application would normally be dealt with by the local authority’s planning committee at their monthly meeting.

But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the council has changed how it will be decided.

The final decision will now be made by the chief officer himself, with members given the chance to provide feedback which will be taken into account as part of the process.

Mr Farrow will then send an e-mail to councillors to announce his conclusions, which will also be published on the council’s website next week.

Three objections have been submitted by neighbours against the amended proposals, including one who said more houses were needed in the town rather than flats.

In response, Mr Farrow said: “As advised in the report the partial implementation of a previous planning permission for 15 houses has been carried out with the four houses built out on the site.

“However, the developer has chosen to redevelop the remainder of the site for flats.

“There is no evidence or adopted planning policy to support the view that houses and not flats are required, and therefore this matter can attract very little weight in the overall planning balance.”

Approval is recommended subject to the developer paying £733 per apartment to improve Pen Goch Play Area.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).