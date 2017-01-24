Parking manoeuvre went a little wrong in Mold earlier today

A motorist had a bit of a ‘mare’ this morning while negotiating a Flintshire cark park.

The driver of a Land Rover Freelander overshot a parking bay in the New Street car park in Mold town centre, mounted the kerb and ‘crashed’ into the bushes.

The car was left balanced on the hedge with the rear wheels around a foot in the air.

A car park enforcement officer (Presumably there to help and not issue a ticket) and Flintshire County council streetscene officers were called to the car park to secure the vehicle while the driver organised a recovery truck to come and pull the Range Rover free.

We’re told nobody thankfully was hurt in the incident.