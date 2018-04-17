Op, Skip, Jump! North Flintshire Police want your help by nominating an area for this year’s project

Following the success last years ‘Op, Skip, Jump!’ the award winning project run by North Flintshire police safer neighbourhood team – officers are now seeking nominations for area’s in the region which would benefit from a ‘spruce up.’

The project was highly commended in the recent High Sheriff awards “in recognition of the partnership work with the local policing team to improve local community park areas.”

It was developed and is lead by PC James Tapley after he identified several run down areas that were in need of regeneration.

The aim of the project was to increase a sense of civic pride amongst young people in the community by engaging them in projects to better the community.

Over 30 students from Holywell High School attended the programme which was supported by the Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

For their hard work the youngsters were rewarded at the end of the project with a trip to Flip Out trampoline park in Chester.

This summers ‘Op, Skip, Jump’ is currently in the planning phase, it’ll be supported once again by The High Sheriff of Clwyd, Flip Out Chester, Tesco and Thorncliffe Building Supplies.

PC James Tapley, said; “Last years project was really well received and generated a lot of interest from people of all ages, local businesses and other children.

It had a great ‘feel good’ factor with us all working together towards a common goal. We drive past Fron Park everyday and it still looks great!

This year we want to go bigger and better and this is where we want the people of North Flintshire to help by nominating an area they feel would benefit from ‘Op, Skip, Jump’ .

It can be anywhere in the area that desperately needs a tidy up, repair, or maybe a lick of paint, it could be a park building or town benches for example.

We would ask that people nominate areas where the whole community will reap the benefits and that it be publicly owned for fairness sake.

Any local businesses that may want to get involved in the project and could supply us with items are more than welcome to get in touch.”

“This project is all about people from the community working on something that everyone in the community can enjoy!” Added PC Tapley.

Contact North Wales police team via their Facebook Page here.