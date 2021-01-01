‘Now is the time to quit smoking ahead of tighter smoke-free laws,’ urges Wellbeing Minister

The Welsh Government is urging people to quit smoking in 2021 ahead of new smoke-free laws being introduced across Wales.

Smoking will be banned on hospital grounds, children’s playgrounds, school grounds, outdoor day-care and child-minding settings from 1 March in an effort to promote healthier care environments.

Fines of £100 could be the consequence of breaking the law, with it building on the smoking ban introduced in 2007 which made indoor enclosed public places and workplaces smoke-free.

To protect more workers from the harms of second-hand smoke, the law will also require those working in others’ homes to be able to work in a smoke-free environment.

Smoking in hotel and guest house bedrooms as well as self-contained holiday accommodation, such as cottages, caravans and Airbnb’s, will all be smoke-free from 1 March 2022.

Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and Welsh Language, said: “We are now just two months away from tighter smoking restrictions coming into force in Wales and the start of a new year is the perfect time to quit smoking.

“Many smokers have already been motivated by COVID-19 to quit and we know quitting with support provides the best chance of stopping smoking for good. Help Me Quit is ready to help at every step.

“Reducing the number of young people taking up smoking will save lives. We know the harms smoking can do to health and so we’re introducing these new requirements for the benefit of future generations.

“Banning smoking outside hospitals and places where children and young people spend their time, such as public playgrounds and school grounds, will denormalise smoking and reduce the chances of children and young people starting smoking in the first place.

“We are proud to be the first part of the UK to outlaw smoking in these areas and once again leading the way.”

Those looking to quit smoking in the New Year are being urged by the Welsh Government to access Wales’ free NHS support service, Help Me Quit, on 0800 085 2219 or www.helpmequit.wales for help and support, including access to free stop smoking medication.