“Now is absolutely not the time to slacken” – stay inside this weekend despite the nice weather

Members of the public are being urged to continue adhering to the lockdown measures in place and to only go out for essential reasons.

Temperatures across the UK are set to rise over the weekend, prompting fears that some may be tempted to travel to parks, beaches or go further afield to enjoy the milder weather.

Earlier today Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is still in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week, called on those tempted to go out over the weekend “and break the regulations”, to stick to the guidance.

A similar call was made this afternoon by First Minister Mark Drakeford, who said: “Our response in Wales, the response of us all in Wales, means the path to victory and the path to recovery is being built by us all.

“Now is absolutely not the time to slacken the resolve to do the things which are making a difference. Staying at home, avoiding all unnecessary contacts, keeping a safe distance from one another.”

He added: “I understand the ask that we are making of people and how as everyday goes by some of the frustrations it brings will grow.

“We’ve always said people can go out an exercise, people can go out in their own gardens and be out of doors in that way.

“What I’m saying to people in Wales is now is absolutely not the time to stand back from the effort we are all making. Tempting as it may be, now is the time to stick to the effort that has gone on across Wales and as a result to make the difference we know that can be made.”

The first minister was also asked whether the restrictions in Wales could be ramped up.

A UK wide lockdown was introduced almost two weeks ago, resulting the closure of all pubs, non essential shops and leisure facilities. Those who are able to work from home were also encouraged to do so.

Mr Drakeford said a review needs to be done “now” and that later today revised regulations in Wales would be published “reflecting on the experiences so far”.

Looking ahead into next week, Mr Drakeford said across the UK a decision needs to be made in terms of what happens “beyond Easter Tuesday”, adding that he doesn’t believe the restrictions are “likely to simply come to an end when the three weeks originally announced are reached.”

Due to the lag time in the coronavirus actions today can have direct affect on the spread and impact in the weeks and months ahead.

You can view the full brief and Q&A below:

(Top pic, Llwyn Isaf in warmer weather during happier times.)