Engineers will begin track and signalling modernisation work in Rhyl this month as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

The £50m North Wales railway upgrade project involves installing new signalling equipment and track along the railway line in Rhyl to increase the resilience and reliability of the railway for passengers in North Wales.

Kevin Roberts, senior project manager for Network Rail Wales, said: “We are working with Arriva Trains Wales and other partners to deliver a safe, reliable, affordable and growing railway for the people of Wales and the borders.

“The North Wales railway upgrade project will provide greater resilience and reliability for passengers.

“We care about the local community and I would like to thank residents for their patience and reassure them that we are doing all we can do keep noise and disruption to a minimum as we complete this work as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

Lynne Milligan, customer services director for Arriva Trains Wales, said: “It is really important that customers check their journeys prior to travelling whilst this important work is ongoing in the Rhyl area.

“We will be working closely with Network Rail to ensure customer disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience and if they need any help or information, our staff will do their best to provide this.”

The North Wales Railway Upgrade project started in January 2017 and is set to finish by the summer of 2018, with commissioning of the new signalling equipment in March 2018.

The project includes the installation of a new signalling system on the North Wales coast from Shotton to Colwyn Bay.

Network Rail is working in partnership with Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains to minimise disruption during this programme of upgrade work.

The major track and signalling work at Rhyl are being carried out during weekends and replacement bus services will be in operation between Llandudno Junction and Chester on Sundays only between 29 October and 26 November. Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk/