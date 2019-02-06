Met Office issue two yellow weather warnings with strong winds set to hit the area

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued as the Met Office forecasts strong winds to hit the area over the next few days.

The Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings for strong winds – the first of which is in place from 10pm until 9am on Thursday morning.

Flintshire looks set to avoid the worst of the weather, however the Met Office warn that gusts of 50mph to 60mph could be reached inland.

A statement released by the Met Office today, reads: “A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Strongest winds will be across South West England and South and West Wales late evening, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph on coasts and 50 to 60 mph inland.

“Elsewhere winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60 mph on coasts and 50 mph inland before easing during Thursday morning.”

A second yellow weather warning for a ‘spell of strong winds’ has also been issued from midday on Friday until 6pm on Saturday evening

The Met Office say that “gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday”. Whilst some places will dodge the worst of the winds, gusts of up to 50mph are expected elsewhere.

The Met Office add: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday. Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday.

“Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday. Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest.

“Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon. These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”