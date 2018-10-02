News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man charged with making threats to kill a police officer Chester

Published: Tuesday, Oct 2nd, 2018
A 23-year-old man has been charged with making threats to kill and being drunk and disorderly in a public place following an alleged incident in Chester.

It happened at around 12.40am on Sunday 30 September on Watergate Street.

Police officers were providing emergency first aid treatment to a man when another male approached and threatened them.

Michael Stephens, of West Park Drive, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, was subsequently arrested and charged.

The 23-year-old has been released on unconditional bail and is due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 October.

