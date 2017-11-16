Did you live in Horrocks Road, Chester in the 1970s – you may be able to help Detectives with an investigation

Cheshire police are appealing to anyone who lived in Horrocks Road, Chester in the 1970s or went to Kingsway High School in Newton at the time to get in touch.

Detectives investigating a non-recent serious sexual assault from 1976 are appealing for anyone who had a connection to the area back to contact them.

The victim, who was around 8-years-old at the time, came forward to police earlier this year. Since then, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid for information. Now they are issuing a public appeal to try and trace people who were living in the local area at the time.

DC Steve Owens said:

“I appreciate that we are asking people to cast their minds back to the 1970s and memories fade but, even though it was a long time ago, people who went to the school or lived in the area of Horrocks Road may remember their time there.

“We’re looking for those who knew people living in the area or attended the school during the mid-seventies to come forward and help us with our investigation. I must stress the incident is not connected to the school in anyway but people who attended at the time may well be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Please contact me on 101 quoting occurrence number 0717033653.”

The suspect is believed to be a woman, or teenage girl at the time.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.