Flint Town United return to top tier of Welsh football for first time since 1998
Flint Town United have been promoted the top tier of Welsh football following a 22-year absence.
Football Association of Wales (FAW) Board of Directors decided final league standings using the points per game method after all-league football was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It wasn’t all good news for Flintshire, Airbus UK Broughton have been relegated from JD Cymru Premier.#
The club tweeted their reaction stating that “we are all very shocked and disappointed with the decision of the FAW.
We will take our time to reflect on this surprising decision following what appeared to be a consensus from member clubs to increase the number of teams to 14 in the Cymru Premier.”
Club statement
