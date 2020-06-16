Deeside.com > News

Flint Town United return to top tier of Welsh football for first time since 1998

Flint Town United have been promoted the top tier of Welsh football following a 22-year absence. 

Football Association of Wales (FAW) Board of Directors decided final league standings using the points per game method after all-league football was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

With Cymru North champions Prestatyn Town failed to secure a Tier 1 licence, Flint was eligible for promotion as league runners up.
 
Chairman Darryl Williams said: “Getting Flint Town United into the Cymru Premier has been my overriding ambition since becoming Chair five years ago.
 
This means the world and is a tribute to all the club stalwarts who have stood by it through thick and thin, and it will be fantastic for the supporters and the people of Flint.
 
I would like to pay special thanks to our main sponsors Essity, who have really backed the club over the time I’ve been involved, and this is just rewarding for their fantastic support.
 
Of course, the journey doesn’t end here. Having achieved one objective we must now stabilise and seek to become an established Cymru Premier side, as we are in it for the long haul. And then, next on my list, is to get our magnificent football club into Europe”

It wasn’t all good news for Flintshire, Airbus UK Broughton have been relegated from JD Cymru Premier.#

The club tweeted their reaction stating that “we are all very shocked and disappointed with the decision of the FAW. 


We will take our time to reflect on this surprising decision following what appeared to be a consensus from member clubs to increase the number of teams to 14 in the Cymru Premier.”



