Flint Town United return to top tier of Welsh football for first time since 1998

Flint Town United have been promoted the top tier of Welsh football following a 22-year absence.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) Board of Directors decided final league standings using the points per game method after all-league football was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Cymru North champions Prestatyn Town failed to secure a Tier 1 licence, Flint was eligible for promotion as league runners up.

Chairman Darryl Williams said: “Getting Flint Town United into the Cymru Premier has been my overriding ambition since becoming Chair five years ago.

This means the world and is a tribute to all the club stalwarts who have stood by it through thick and thin, and it will be fantastic for the supporters and the people of Flint.

I would like to pay special thanks to our main sponsors Essity, who have really backed the club over the time I’ve been involved, and this is just rewarding for their fantastic support.

Of course, the journey doesn’t end here. Having achieved one objective we must now stabilise and seek to become an established Cymru Premier side, as we are in it for the long haul. And then, next on my list, is to get our magnificent football club into Europe”