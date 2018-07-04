First of Britain’s next-generation fighter jets which will help secure jobs in Deeside pays first visit to RAF Valley

One of Britain’s next-generation fighter jets which will help secure jobs in Deeside made a first visit the RAF Valley on Tuesday.

The cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, one of four to arrive in the UK last month – was flown to the Valley base on Anglesey from its new home at RAF Marham in Norfolk, routing over Flintshire along the way.

Marham is the home of the newly-reformed 617 Squadron, which was immortalised by the famous Dambusters’ raid of World War II.

The arrival of the Joint Strike Fighter marks a significant moment for the RAF in a year during which it has been celebrating its centenary.

A spokesperson for RAF Valley said the arrival of the F35 was “a significant moment in the 77-year history of RAF Valley occurred today, with the first visit of 5th Generation air power to the station.”

RAF Valley is the UK home of advanced fighter pilot training, and most future graduates from IV Squadron will go on to fly the F-35 and Typhoon – helping to secure the skies and protect UK interests at home and abroad.”

Cpl Pete Devine – from the station photographic section at Valley was on hand to capture the visit of the F35.