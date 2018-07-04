First of Britain’s next-generation fighter jets which will help secure jobs in Deeside pays first visit to RAF Valley

One of Britain’s next-generation fighter jets which will help secure jobs in Deeside made a first visit the RAF Valley on Tuesday.
The cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, one of four to arrive in the UK last month – was flown to the Valley base on Anglesey from its new home at RAF Marham in Norfolk, routing over Flintshire along the way.
Marham is the home of the newly-reformed 617 Squadron, which was immortalised by the famous Dambusters’ raid of World War II.
The arrival of the Joint Strike Fighter marks a significant moment for the RAF in a year during which it has been celebrating its centenary.
A spokesperson for RAF Valley said the arrival of the F35 was “a significant moment in the 77-year history of RAF Valley occurred today, with the first visit of 5th Generation air power to the station.”
RAF Valley is the UK home of advanced fighter pilot training, and most future graduates from IV Squadron will go on to fly the F-35 and Typhoon – helping to secure the skies and protect UK interests at home and abroad.”
Cpl Pete Devine – from the station photographic section at Valley was on hand to capture the visit of the F35.
📷 Crown Copyright/Cpl Pete Devine RAF
The £93m jet is considered to be the most advanced fighter plane in the world, with speeds of upto 1,2000 mph the F35 is near invisible in stealth mode.
The jet is fully loaded with state-of-the-art technology and pilots will have six on-board cameras giving 360º vision.
The UK’s Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) at Sealand in Deeside will be overhauling European nations’ F-35 fighter jet avionics systems.
The F-35 maintenance programme will generate millions of pounds and support thousands of jobs in North Wales.
Over the lifetime of the programme, components for hundreds of European-based F-35 aircraft will be serviced and maintained in Deeside, the contract is reported to be worth £2bn.
📷 Crown Copyright/Cpl Pete Devine RAF
The agency will be partnered with BAE Systems and US company Northrop Grumman, as well as various other F-35 original equipment manufacturers.
Work ar DECA Sealand will involve maintenance and repair of systems for the F-35 aircraft including electronic and electrical components, fuel, mechanical and hydraulic systems, and ejection seats.