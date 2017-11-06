"I look forward to returning to Government once my name has been cleared" Says Carl Sargeant

First Minister says he had “no choice” but to act on allegations made about Deeside AM

First Minister Carwyn Jones said he had no choice but to refer allegations made about Carl Sargeant to the Welsh Labour party.

The Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member stepped down from his Welsh Government post as communities and children secretary last Friday following allegations made about his personal conduct.

In an interview with BBC Wales Politics Mr Jones said had been made “aware of a number of incidents at the beginning of last week”

“I asked my office to speak to those women involved who had provided detail of those incidents. As a result of those conversations, I felt I had no choice but to refer the matter to the party.” Said the First Minister.

Mr Sargeant released a statement on Friday saying he had met with the First Minister and informed that allegations had been made about his personal conduct, “which was shocking and distressing to me.” said Mr Sargeant.

“The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me.

I have written to the General Secretary of Welsh Labour requesting an urgent independent investigation into these allegations in order to allow me to clear my name.

Given the nature of the allegations, I agreed with the First Minister that it was right that I stand aside from cabinet today.

I look forward to returning to Government once my name has been cleared.” The statement says.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said on Friday:

“Carl Sargeant has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip in the National Assembly for Wales, while an investigation into allegations received takes place.”

In the BBC interview, Carwyn Jones said Welsh Labour had never kept allegations secret to keep politicians in line.

“It is said to be something that happens in Westminster. It doesn’t happen with us,”

“If we have somebody who is in a position where they could embarrass the party or bring the party into disrepute, then action is taken.”