Environment Minister opens new Flintshire section of Wales Coast Path

Walkers in North Wales will be able to enjoy even more of our great outdoors after the Minister for Environment opened a new section of the Wales Coast Path in Flintshire.

Hannah Blythyn was in Mostyn to open a new 300 metre long footpath near Warwick Chemicals.

The project, a diversion of the Wales Coast Path, was created to remove a railway footbridge from the route which was limiting accessibility in the area.

The diversion will allow further development and improvements to accessibility along this section of the Wales Coast Path.

The new path takes in scenic woodland, providing glimpses of the coast, bringing walkers closer to the River Dee and also removes the necessity to walk along a section of road.

Hannah Blythyn said:

“It gives me great pleasure to officially open this new section of the Wales Coast Path. Wales quite literally blazed a trail in 2012 when we became the first country anywhere in the world to build a footpath around our coast.

“This project has continued the practice of partnership working, which has been critical in the development of this now iconic route.

“The Wales Coast Path has been a great success and now walkers will be able to enjoy even more of our stunning coastline and woodland”.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Flintshire’s Countryside team put the idea of a footpath to Warwick Chemicals who were fully supportive of the plans which allowed us to go ahead and secure funding from Natural Resources Wales.

The project has been developed and completed by our coastal ranger, Tim Johnson.

“It was hard work to get started but the results are fantastic. Warwick Chemicals have been amazing, they have supported the idea and project right from the start.

Once the work started on the ground it came together really well, this was really helped by the skill and vision of the contractor Arwyn Parry.”