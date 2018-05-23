independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Lines back open between Bidston to Wrexham following earlier incident in Gwersyllt

Published: Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018
UPDATE:Train lines have returned to normal.

 

EARLIER REPORT: Arriva Trains Wales have announced a series of cancellations / delays to the Wrexham – Bidston service this morning following reports a person has been hit by a train.

Delays are expected until 1pm this afternoon with the following services affected:

10:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 11:30
11:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 12:30
11:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:32

As a result replacement bus services operated by Pat’s Coaches will run between Wrexham and Bidston.

More information when we have it..

