Lines back open between Bidston to Wrexham following earlier incident in Gwersyllt

UPDATE:Train lines have returned to normal.

EARLIER REPORT: Arriva Trains Wales have announced a series of cancellations / delays to the Wrexham – Bidston service this morning following reports a person has been hit by a train.

Delays are expected until 1pm this afternoon with the following services affected:

10:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 11:30

11:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 12:30

11:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:32

As a result replacement bus services operated by Pat’s Coaches will run between Wrexham and Bidston.

NEW – Disruption between Wrexham General and Shotton expected until 13:00 https://t.co/sxsiifTvLj — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 23, 2018

#Penyffordd – Alternative travel advice: A replacement bus service will run between Wrexham and Bidston operated by Pat’s Coaches. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 23, 2018

More information when we have it..