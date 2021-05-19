A55 near Posthouse roundabout clear following earlier collision

Update: Still some heavy traffic due to an earlier accident on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). All lanes have been re-opened. Cleared around 9.30 am.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays and heavy traffic due to a collision on A55 near the Posthouse roundabout.

One lane closed Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road and J39 A41.

There’s nearly two miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at 17 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and heavy traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).”