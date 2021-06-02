Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 2nd Jun

Delays of over 40 minutes on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

Update 3.20pm: Latest traffic report states: Lane closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to M56 J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Lane one (of three) is now closed, traffic was all held just before 14:40. There are also queues heading westbound as people slow to look. Travel time is over 1 hour 15 minute.

Update 2.55pm: Latest traffic report states: “Partially blocked, severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to M56 J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Cameras are showing traffic coming through, but the road is not confirmed fully clear yet. It was all held just before 14:40. There are also queues heading westbound as people slow to look. Travel time is over 1 hour 15 minute.”

First report: Highways England is warning drivers about delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

All lanes have been temporarily stopped and there is stationary traffic due to a three-vehicle collision on the eastbound side (heading away from Deeside) from J15  to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).

Emergency services are at the scene, according to reports all traffic has been stopped since 2.40pm.

Highways England has said there are delays over 40 minutes.

[Image: Inrix]



