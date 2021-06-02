Delays of over 40 minutes on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

Update 3.20pm: Latest traffic report states: Lane closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to M56 J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Lane one (of three) is now closed, traffic was all held just before 14:40. There are also queues heading westbound as people slow to look. Travel time is over 1 hour 15 minute.

Update 2.55pm: Latest traffic report states: “Partially blocked, severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to M56 J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Cameras are showing traffic coming through, but the road is not confirmed fully clear yet. It was all held just before 14:40. There are also queues heading westbound as people slow to look. Travel time is over 1 hour 15 minute.”

First report: Highways England is warning drivers about delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

All lanes have been temporarily stopped and there is stationary traffic due to a three-vehicle collision on the eastbound side (heading away from Deeside) from J15 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).

Emergency services are at the scene, according to reports all traffic has been stopped since 2.40pm.

Highways England has said there are delays over 40 minutes.

Please be aware that this #M56 eastbound incident is causing delays of 40 mins above normal journey time for this time of day. There is just over 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic on approach. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/hauU04Nxtr — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) June 2, 2021

[Image: Inrix]