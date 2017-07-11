ord Barry Jones talks with patient Mr John Tully in the new sensory garden

Deeside hospital has opened a full suite of ‘dementia friendly’ facilities including a reminiscence room, a new dining area and gardens.

The suite of rooms and gardens has been named the ‘Lord Barry Jones Suite’ in recognition of the support he has shown to the hospital since its opening.

Lord Barry Jones the former Alyn and Deeside MP who was present in 1992 when the Queen opened the hospital.

Lord Jones dropped in to celebrate the hospital’s 25th Birthday with staff and patients and to open the new suite whoch is named after the former MP.

Speaking at the event Lord Barry Jones said:

The story of this hospital is that it’s the heart of Deeside community, it’s much loved and has a great, great staff. I have been impressed by the professionalism of a hugely dedicated NHS staff throughout North Wales and we should celebrate their successes. This hospital lies at the heart of friendly, unpretentious Deeside and the staff make sure that the patients come first. We all can be proud of this wonderful achievement. The gardens could not look lovelier and the inside is transformed and inspiring. The suite of rooms have been renovated in the style of the 1950s and 1960s to encourage patients to reminisce on this period of their youth.

Patients are able to do crafts and activities in the rooms and there is a programme of different activities planned during the days.

The activities are those that patients will be familiar with such as a holding a coffee morning held in the dementia friendly dining room.

We want to thank all the friends of Deeside and local businesses who generously donated and contributed to the transformation of the new Suite. We couldn’t have done it without them. Matron Cheryl Froom

As part of the Suite, the hospital also now has a ‘sensory garden’ where patients can enjoy the outdoors and do activities such as potting plants and ‘visiting the beach’ which is a sanded area with typical objects from the seaside environment.

Peter Higson, Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

I am delighted to be at this event marking 25 years of this important community hospital. It is fantastic that it has developed into such an excellent rehabilitation facility for patients. I’m so proud to be here, the garden and the suite are absolutely tremendous. Last year we invited Lord Barry Jones to become honorary president of our NHS charity Awyr Las and it has been marvellous to see the amount of work and the amount of time that Lord Barry has dedicated to attending events and visiting hospitals. I’d like to thank him for all he has done over the years. The hospital has developed so much and the staff can be proud of all the hard work that has gone on over the last nine months to make Deeside a model of dementia-friendly care.

Matron Cheryl Froom was instrumental in driving forward all the new dementia-friendly measures that have been put in place in Deeside.

Matron Cheryl Froom said:

The Suite was the vision of myself and Dementia Support Worker Deborah Fogg. Deborah has put her heart and soul into this project for the past nine months. And I thank her for all her hard work and dedication. One of the most important aspects of care is the environment in which we deliver that care. This can be one of the most important factors when it comes to patients improving their health and wellbeing and it is particularly important for patients who suffer with dementia. It is estimated that 25 per cent of people in hospital have some degree of dementia and the unfamiliar surroundings and bustle of a busy ward can be very disorientating for them. As a result they can become distressed, anxious or agitated. If the ward has a calm, peaceful and homely atmosphere, patients are less likely to fall, be better nourished and hydrated and it is rare for them to be on any anti-psychotic medication. The difference is down to simple touches, like the use of proper china mugs, pictures on the walls, welcoming colours, warm lighting, a clutter free environment and eradicating the overly clinical feel of a traditional hospital ward. This is combined with a philosophy of care at this hospital that puts patients first, recognises their individuality and treats them as a whole person rather than just treating their symptoms.

Work includes a completely refurbished dining area and redesigned conservatory which is now a quiet, comfortable sitting area and craft room. The new sensory gardens complete the Suite.

This Suite allows for patients to move from one area to another without any restrictions within a safe calming environment.