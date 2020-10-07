Deeside based housebuilder to property group Anwyl named in Sunday Times PcW Top Track 250

Ewloe headquartered Anwyl Group has been named in the Sunday Times PcW Top Track 250 league table, which ranks Britain’s leading mid-market private companies with the biggest sales.

It marks Anwyl’s first appearance in the prestigious ranking – now in its 16th year – and comes as the Ewloe-headquartered business celebrates its own 90th anniversary.

Active across the North West of England and North Wales, the housebuilding, land and property business has entered the league table at number 229, based on sales of £114 million and £12 million profit.

Recognising the special circumstances of this year, the latest Top Track 250 also highlights examples of how firms have stepped up to support their communities and the NHS during the Covid pandemic.





For example, Anwyl staff have volunteered to deliver food parcels, collected crafts for a care home and donated games and toys to a cancer charity.

The company has also donated cash to a Preston foodbank and paid for food parcels and children’s activity packs to be delivered to vulnerable or disadvantaged Merseyside families impacted by lockdown.

Anwyl is one of only six Welsh based companies to make the Top Track 250 list and one of six privately owned housebuilding businesses to be included.

Compiled by Fast Track and published in the Sunday Times, the league table is sponsored by PwC and Lloyds Bank. The latter provided an eight-figure finance package in 2017 to support Anwyl Homes’ five-year expansion plan.

Since then the company has more than doubled its annual turnover from £53m and increased the number of homes is builds per annum from 240 in 2017 to 426 in 2019.

The 2020 financial year runs for 15 months to the end of September and Anwyl is projecting turnover in excess of £147m with 489 legal completions.

Chairman Graham Anwyl said: “To be included in something as prestigious as the Top Track 250 in our 90th anniversary year is a great achievement. It reflects our growth in both sales and profitability, expansion into new areas including Lancashire, and is a tribute to the hard work of all our teams.

“Covid continues to have an impact but interest and sales remain positive. We have worked very hard to put every measure in place to keep our staff and customers safe and will continue to work towards our five year plan.

“It’s our second big boost this year, with Anwyl named housebuilder of the year at the Insider NW Residential Property Awards in January.”

Now managed by the fourth generation of the Anwyl family, the Anwyl Group of companies collectively employs more than 200 people.

The business was first established in Rhyl in 1930 as a joinery contractor and still has its own specialist woodworking workshop today, allowing it to create bespoke staircases, wardrobes, door frames and more.