Deeside-based DRB Group scooped two awards at the recent Flintshire in Business Awards.

DRB Group, the Deeside-based engineering firm, scooped two awards at the recent Flintshire in Business Awards.

The company which was founded in 1976 employs over 120 people locally.

It designs, manufactures, and builds an extensive range of systems and components: “from machines that safely and swiftly uncouple train wheels from their axles, to refurbishing and adapting complex food packaging conveyor systems” from its 6.5-acre Deeside factory.

DRB employee Connor McAulay was presented with Apprentice of the Year; an award that recognises an apprentice’s outstanding progress and commitment to their personal development.

Connor said, “DRB has helped me to become a successful apprentice.

I have the opportunity to visit various client sites, completing a range of fitting jobs ranging from hydraulic modules all the way to a gearbox assembly.

This has resulted in good feedback from the customers who, on many occasions, have specifically asked for me to return to their site.”

The second award win was for Flintshire’s Most Socially Responsible Business.

This award recognises organisations that develop and encourage a culture of Corporate Social Responsibility throughout their operation and demonstrate genuine commitment to widespread staff engagement.

DRB CEO Matt Bennett collected the award. He said, “Being a responsible business is hugely important.

We invest heavily in our apprentices. Around 15% of our workforce is made up of people that are on or have been through our apprentice scheme.

Our staff are actively encouraged to propose initiatives, and we offer staff flexible working to accommodate a healthy work/life balance.

We are a Real Living Wage employer because, above all else, family comes first.”