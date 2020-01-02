News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Countess of Chester patient has 14cm ‘dragon horn’ tumour removed from back

Published: Thursday, Jan 2nd, 2020
Share:

A Countess of Chester patient has had a  14cm cancerous ‘dragon horn’ growth removed from his back.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, the 50-year-old male labourer presented with a “3-year history of a progressively enlarging lesion to the lower back.”

The report authors said the patient had no significant sun exposure, no previous or family history of skin malignancy and was not immunosuppressed.

He did not take any regular medication but he was a smoker, the report states.

It goes on to say, “on examination there was an enormous cutaneous horn on the lower back measuring 140×60×55mm” – around 14cm in length and 6cm in diameter.

Doctors said the were surprised there was no palpable lymphadenopathy – disease of the lymph nodes.

The patient underwent a surgical procedure to remove tumour under general anaesthetic at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Although the operation was successful, the BMJ study authors, Agata Marta Plonczak, Ramy Aly, Hrsikesa Sharma and Anca Breahna said the ailment only occurred because it was “neglected by a patient living in a developed country with access to free healthcare.”

“This highlights that despite current public skin cancer awareness and rigorous healthcare measures, cases like this can still arise and slip through the net.” 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

A big year for Saltney based Neuro Therapy Centre as the charity gets set to celebrate its 35th anniversary

UK minimum wage hike will help raise living standards across the region says Delyn’s new MP Rob Roberts

Busiest year on record for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team

Rising developer clinches 10-year deal with major Flintshire social housing provider

Happy New Year Deeside

Welsh Ambulance Service all set for a busy New Year’s Eve

Plans for 20 new affordable homes in Mostyn resubmitted despite strong objections

Plans for almost 30 new houses put forward in Gwernymynydd amid claims of lack of housing


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn