Countess of Chester patient has 14cm ‘dragon horn’ tumour removed from back

A Countess of Chester patient has had a 14cm cancerous ‘dragon horn’ growth removed from his back.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, the 50-year-old male labourer presented with a “3-year history of a progressively enlarging lesion to the lower back.”

The report authors said the patient had no significant sun exposure, no previous or family history of skin malignancy and was not immunosuppressed.

He did not take any regular medication but he was a smoker, the report states.

It goes on to say, “on examination there was an enormous cutaneous horn on the lower back measuring 140×60×55mm” – around 14cm in length and 6cm in diameter.

Doctors said the were surprised there was no palpable lymphadenopathy – disease of the lymph nodes.

The patient underwent a surgical procedure to remove tumour under general anaesthetic at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Although the operation was successful, the BMJ study authors, Agata Marta Plonczak, Ramy Aly, Hrsikesa Sharma and Anca Breahna said the ailment only occurred because it was “neglected by a patient living in a developed country with access to free healthcare.”

“This highlights that despite current public skin cancer awareness and rigorous healthcare measures, cases like this can still arise and slip through the net.”