Conservation groups Flintshire nature reserves blighted by fly tippers during pandemic

A conservation-based charity which works with local communities to protect wildlife, and enhance habitats has said its nature reserves in Flintshire are being blighted by fly-tippers.

Charity Wild Ground says that over the past 6 months there’s been “unprecedented use and appreciation of outdoor green spaces” with more and more people making use of the North Wales-based conservation groups nature reserves for exercise and wellbeing.

Unfortunately, since lockdown there has also been an increase in littering and fly-tipping at its Broadoak and Llwyni Valley reserves in Connah’s Quay and Knowle Hill reserve in Buckley which have included sacks of garden waste, dog-pooh bags and even furniture.

The Wild Ground reserves team say they have had to divert more time into litter picking and “making these areas safe and welcoming, taking time away from improving access, surveying wildlife and managing habitats.”





Green and garden waste, including lawn clippings is also regarded as fly tipping as it can change the nutrients in the soil and introduce invasive species.

Paul Furnborough Reserves Development Manager, for Wild Ground has said:

“It is a shame that an individual can spoil the use of the reserves for others, diverting the teams time away from the important jobs that make the reserves such great places for exercise and wellbeing activities”.

We will be working more closely with communities and councillors on prevention and where appropriate enforcement actions.

Please help us keep our sites clean and safe – take litter and pooh bags home, and if you observe any fly-tipping on our reserves please report it to us via info@wild-ground.org.uk

You can learn more about Wild Grounds reserves by visiting www.wild-ground.org.uk and keep up to date with their conservation and biodiversity work by following them on Facebook @WildGroundTirGwyllt and Twitter @WildGroundNW”