Connah’s Quay murder investigation – police continue to appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating the murder of a 31 year old man in Connah’s Quay on Saturday have issued an update this evening, Sunday, May 23.

Police responded to reports stabbing off Dock Road just after 5pm on Saturday.

Dean Bennett from Connah’s Quay was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool but sadly he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Police have said a 46-year-old woman and 35-year-old man “remain in police custody at this time.”

A 16-year-old girl has been released on police bail “pending further enquiries.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and “urge anybody who may have information that could assist with our investigation is urged to contact us.”

In a statement earlier on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams said: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Dean’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

“We understand that a serious incident like this has caused a lot of concern in the local community and we’d like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to establish what has happened.”

“To assist with the ongoing investigation I would encourage anyone who has any information, particularly anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Dock Road shortly before 5pm, to come forward, quoting reference number 21000329322.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.