Column: Jack Sargeant AM on VE Day “Coronavirus will not stop Alyn and Deeside from paying tribute to the sacrifices of a generation”

Jack writes: The coronavirus crisis can be all-consuming and for obvious reasons, it can be very isolating for people.

That is why coming together, even if not physically, is more important than ever.

I have relished the opportunity to join the nation to applaud our key workers each Thursday evening and this Friday presents another opportunity to come together.

As you will know, Friday is a bank holiday marking 75 years since VE day.

It is just the sort of occasion that would have seen events happening across Alyn and Deeside, to mark 75 years since the end of the war in Europe, victory over fascism and to remember and honour all who sacrificed so much.

I have to be honest, I would have loved attending the community events seeing friends and neighbours and remembering.

While the need to protect each other and stop the spread of the virus means we can’t physically be together, I know Coronavirus will not stop Alyn and Deeside from paying tribute to the sacrifices of a generation.

So how can you mark VE Day?

Despite social distancing, a number of activities are planned to mark 75 years since VE Day.

§ At 11:00 BST there will be a nationwide two-minute silence to remember the fallen

§ At 15:00 BST people will be invited to raise a glass for a toast: “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

§ At 21:00 BST the Queen will address the nation, on a pre-recorded message broadcast by the BBC, at the exact moment her father King George VI gave a radio address 75 years ago

§ At 21:00 BST on Friday you can go to your doorstep or window to join in a mass sing-a-long of We’ll Meet Again

§ The official VE Day website offers ideas for food, music and activities for parties at home

§ Family stories can be shared on social media using the hashtags #VEDay75 #DiwrnodVE75

I would love to see your photos of the day

I will be joining in these events and wearing my Royal Welch Fusiliers tie, to show how proud I am to be an honorary member of the Shotton and Deeside Branch, Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association (RWFCA) and how grateful I am to the Greatest Generation, for the sacrifices they made.