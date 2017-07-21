Calls for racist comments by Flintshire based AM to be investigated by Assembly

Left: Michelle Brown and Nigel Williams Right MP Chuka Umunaa

A UKIP AM who has an ‘office’ on Shotton High Street called MP Chuka Umunna “a f***ing coconut” in a foul mouthed racist slur recorded by her former advisor.

Nigel Williams recorded the telephone conversation in May last year when he was Ms Brown’s senior adviser, he was sacked later that month.

Ms Brown was recorded saying;

“I don’t say this lightly right but Chuka Umunna is a f***ing coconut.

He’s got, he’s got as much understanding of an ordinary black man’s experience as I have.

Because he may be black but his mother or father was, was British from a very, very influential family.

He is an absolute coconut, black on the outside, white on the inside and Barack Obama is exactly the same.”

Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn has now written to the Welsh Assembly Commissioner for standards asking for an urgent investigation into Ms Brown’s remarks to be carried.

Hope the @AssemblyWales Commissioner for Standards treats this appalling behaviour by an AM with the seriousness it warrants https://t.co/Yuc2rFSnFa — Hannah Blythyn AM (@hannahblythyn) 21 July 2017

Hannah Blythyn wrote;

“I have been made aware of a series of overtly racist comments made by Michelle Brown AM which believe to be a clear breach of the code of conduct for Assembly Members.

I am writing to ask you to investigate these as a matter of urgency, given the highly offensive and discriminatory nature of these distressing remarks.”

Ms Brown said her language was “inappropriate” and apologised;

“The point I was making is that because of his considerable wealth and privilege, Chuka Umunna cannot possibly understand the difficulties and issues that the average black person faces in this country any more than I can, and I stand by that assertion. I do however accept that the language I used in the private conversation was inappropriate and I apologise to anyone that has been offended by it.”

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant commenting in a post on Twitter said of Ms Brown: Disgraceful behaviour and no real apology.