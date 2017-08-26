Britain needs a pay rise says Deeside MP

Alyn and Deeside Mark Tami MP has backed Labour’s claims that Britain needs a pay rise.

Between 2010 and 2016, average yearly wage figures fell by 0.8% per year in real terms in the North West and by 0.3% in Wales says the Alyn and Deeside MP.

This is compared to the average yearly figures between 2002 and 2010, which saw wages rise by 1% per year in the North West and by 1.2% in Wales.

Almost a quarter of Britain’s workers would see a pay rise underLabour’s plan to introduce a “Real Living Wage” of £10 per hour.

Labour’s proposed “Real Living Wage” policy would see an increase in the legal minimum wage to £10 per hour for anyone over the age of 18 which would see an end to the different pay rates between people over and under the age of 25.

Those under the age of 25 currently earning the National Minimum Wage would see a £2,500 boost in wages under Labour’s proposals,

Mark Tami MP is backing calls and has said;

“It has been proven that high wages can drive high productivity; but under the Conservative Government, wages in fell in Wales have fallen by 0.3% per year compared to a rise of 1.2% from 2002 to 2010.

“Raising wages would encourage firms to invest in new technology and training, boosting productivity and maintaining profitability. It also helps to reduce turnover of workers, motivate staff and foster loyalty to the firm, again helping raise productivity.

“The sad reality is that under the current Tory Government we are seeing the same people getting richer and the average workers being taken advantage of. This cannot continue and that is why I am backing Labour’s campaign to give Britain a pay rise.”